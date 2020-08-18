AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. ValuEngine cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

REYN stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.