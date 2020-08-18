UBS Group AG Increases Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Jack in the Box worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 266.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $10,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.