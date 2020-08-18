Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wafra Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wafra Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,056.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,423.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

