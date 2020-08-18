Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wafra Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wafra Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,056.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,423.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Alector Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Alector Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Metlife Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Metlife Inc
WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 44,399 Shares of Davita Inc
WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 44,399 Shares of Davita Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in BioTelemetry Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in BioTelemetry Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 824 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit
Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 824 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report