AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 148,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

