DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Domtar worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 675,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 32.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $6,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Domtar by 10,114.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.75 and a beta of 1.69. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

