Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

