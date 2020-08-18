Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alteryx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 72.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 646.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $4,260,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,423,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,384 shares of company stock worth $24,768,345. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

