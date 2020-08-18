Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of Bunge worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after buying an additional 521,131 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bunge by 17.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bunge by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 313,388 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,027,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

