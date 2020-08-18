Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ciena worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,790 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

