Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,827 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.