Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,189 shares of company stock valued at $496,677. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

