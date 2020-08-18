Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon Sells 1,981 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,103.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 65.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

