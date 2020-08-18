B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Robert Gayton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,578,625.
Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00.
BTO opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
