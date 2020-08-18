B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Robert Gayton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,578,625.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00.

BTO opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

