Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.92.

Draftkings stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

