Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.57.

Shares of AFN opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.25. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.62.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$267,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,706.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

