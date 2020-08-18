GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $154,836.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $157,410.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $131,890.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $78.80.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,941,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,617,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $28,914,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 761.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $28,334,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

