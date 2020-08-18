Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Draftkings Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ag Growth International Price Target to C$45.00
GrubHub Inc CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Brinker International, Inc. CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 12,879 Shares
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
