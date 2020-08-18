Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 12,879 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.