Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The firm has a market cap of $361.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

