Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jamf has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

