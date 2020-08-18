Michaela M. Ware Sells 2,494 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,651,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

