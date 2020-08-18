Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$108.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.37.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total transaction of C$1,110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,311,071.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,122 shares of company stock worth $4,073,535.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

