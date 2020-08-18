Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of IIPR opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

