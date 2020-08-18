IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

