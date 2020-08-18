IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 185 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.