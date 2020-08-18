Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

