IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 216.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 99,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

WRB opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

