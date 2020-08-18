$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $12,598,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,374,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

