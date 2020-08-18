Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.