Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medifast were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $183.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.