Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,060 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,060 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Brunswick worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King upped their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

