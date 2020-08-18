Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 157.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Benchmark Electronics worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.