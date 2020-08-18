Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after purchasing an additional 359,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LPL Financial by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 349,164 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 329,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LPL Financial by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

