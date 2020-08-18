WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,234.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 93.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.