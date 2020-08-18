DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 517 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

