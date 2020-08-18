Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 565,695 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ONEOK worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 838,236 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.32.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

