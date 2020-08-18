Arizona State Retirement System Sells 852 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.