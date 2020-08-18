Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.58 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.