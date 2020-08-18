Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

