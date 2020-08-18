Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

PWR stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

