Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of KAR Auction Services worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

