Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,358 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

