WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 798,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 87,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $3,766,801.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,074,324.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,927,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,016 shares of company stock worth $11,358,716.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.