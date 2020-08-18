WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Amc Networks worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Amc Networks stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.