Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

