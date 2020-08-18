Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caci International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.03.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

