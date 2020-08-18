DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 801 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.