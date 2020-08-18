Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

SRC opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.