Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Celanese by 232.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Celanese by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Celanese stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.