Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 5,693.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 108,917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.03.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

